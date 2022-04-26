UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Attack Security Forces In Sararogha, South Waziristan: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 09:12 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The terrorists on Tuesday fired upon Security Forces in Sararogha, South Waziristan District which was promptly responded by the Pakistan Army troops.

However, during intense exchange of fire, two soldiers, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Umar Ali Khan (age 26 years, resident of Bannu) and Sepoy Muhammad Siraj ud Din (age 23 years, resident of DI Khan).

The area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, it added.

"Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve", the ISPR said.

