Terrorists Being Active In KPK, Very Dangerous: Asif Zardari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Terrorists being active in KPK, very dangerous: Asif Zardari

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Former President Asif Ali Zardari condemning a suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said that terrorists being active in KPK was extremely dangerous.

He advised the government to take action against nurseries of terrorists as per National Action Plan (NAP).

Asif Zardari said that terrorist incidents before by-polls and general elections were cause of concern.

He urged the Federal and interim provincial governments for bringing terrorist planners and facilitators to book.

