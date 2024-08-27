Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Terrorists deserve no concession; Irfan Siddiqui

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Ahmad Siddiqui on Tuesday said terrorists does not deserve any concession and factors that provoke terrorism must be dealt with iron hands

While speaking on the recent terror incidents in Balochistan, he said the recent violence showed hostile elements taking up arms against innocent civilians to shed their blood which was bleak moment for humanity.

Taking to the floor, Senator Irfan called the government for a collective strategy at the Senate to probe the factors responsible for such kind of incidents.

Commenting on the members of the house’s suggestions for talks with insurgents, he said that these elements playing in the hands of the country’s enemies must be brought accountable to the constitution of Pakistan and made respectful to the flag of Pakistan.

Irfan said that it was the basic responsibility of the State to provide security to its residents and save their lives while unluckily during the previous regime the terrorists were brought back and released from the jails that resulted in resurgence of crimes and terrorist attacks.

Siddique also called for the implementation of the National Action Plan devised in 2014 after the Army Public school attack for countering terrorism and extremism in the country.

He urged the need for bringing behavioral change through improved national curriculum, better use of mass communication and social media tools to disrupt inimical elements breeding extremism in the society and misleading the young generation.

