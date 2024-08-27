Terrorists Deserve No Concession; Irfan Siddiqui
Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Ahmad Siddiqui on Tuesday said terrorists does not deserve any concession and factors that provoke terrorism must be dealt with iron hands
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Irfan Ahmad Siddiqui on Tuesday said terrorists does not deserve any concession and factors that provoke terrorism must be dealt with iron hands.
While speaking on the recent terror incidents in Balochistan, he said the recent violence showed hostile elements taking up arms against innocent civilians to shed their blood which was bleak moment for humanity.
Taking to the floor, Senator Irfan called the government for a collective strategy at the Senate to probe the factors responsible for such kind of incidents.
Commenting on the members of the house’s suggestions for talks with insurgents, he said that these elements playing in the hands of the country’s enemies must be brought accountable to the constitution of Pakistan and made respectful to the flag of Pakistan.
Irfan said that it was the basic responsibility of the State to provide security to its residents and save their lives while unluckily during the previous regime the terrorists were brought back and released from the jails that resulted in resurgence of crimes and terrorist attacks.
Siddique also called for the implementation of the National Action Plan devised in 2014 after the Army Public school attack for countering terrorism and extremism in the country.
He urged the need for bringing behavioral change through improved national curriculum, better use of mass communication and social media tools to disrupt inimical elements breeding extremism in the society and misleading the young generation.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi5 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall6 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..6 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station6 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games8 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission8 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert8 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam8 hours ago