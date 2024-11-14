Open Menu

Terrorists Deserve No Leniency: Deputy Chairman Senate

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Terrorists deserve no leniency: Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday said that terrorists deserve no leniency and can never weaken Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism.

During his visit to those injured in the recent Quetta railway station attack at CMH Quetta, he offered prayers for their swift recovery and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Syedaal stressed that terrorists will not succeed in their malicious objectives and vowed that they would soon face justice.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to prosecuting all those who threaten national sovereignty, commending the vital role of security forces in combating terrorism.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s dedication to Balochistan’s development, noting the province's strides toward economic growth.

Condemning the Quetta railway station attack as a cowardly act by those who feel threatened by Balochistan's progress, Syedaal reiterated his commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Shahbaz Sharif Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Threatened Visit Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

8 minutes ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

3 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

4 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

4 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

7 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

16 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

16 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

17 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan