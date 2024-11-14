Terrorists deserve no leniency: Deputy Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Thursday said that terrorists deserve no leniency and can never weaken Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism.

During his visit to those injured in the recent Quetta railway station attack at CMH Quetta, he offered prayers for their swift recovery and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs.

Syedaal stressed that terrorists will not succeed in their malicious objectives and vowed that they would soon face justice.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to prosecuting all those who threaten national sovereignty, commending the vital role of security forces in combating terrorism.

He also highlighted Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s dedication to Balochistan’s development, noting the province's strides toward economic growth.

Condemning the Quetta railway station attack as a cowardly act by those who feel threatened by Balochistan's progress, Syedaal reiterated his commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.