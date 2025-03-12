Terrorists Design To Halt Development Process Will Bound To Fail: Ahsan Iqbal
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 06:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Professor Ahsan Iqbal here Wednesday said terrorists design to halt development process will bound to fail.
Talking to media here, he said terrorists incident at Bolan was highly condemnable.
He said strong economy guarantee powerful defense.
He said that Uraan Pakistan was a national program launched for speedy development of the country and sought cooperation of provinces for its success.
Ahsan Iqbal assured support to KP Govt in devolopment of the province.
He said Federal Government started program to eradicate hapititous C, stunting in children and diabetes in next few years and sought provinces support in this regards.
Ahsan underscored the need of taking advantage of mineral and tourism potential of Khyber Pakthunkhwa besides its geographical locations to increase Pakistan's trade with Central Asian Republics.
He said despite differences in political ideologies, we all are united for progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam was also present on the occasion.
APP/fam
