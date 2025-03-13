Open Menu

Terrorists Disrupting Peace, Development Process In Balochistan Through Violence: CM Bugti

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that terrorists are trying to disrupt peace and development process in Balochistan through violence.

Speaking during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Balochistan's members of the National Assembly, the Chief Minister condemned the attacks on unarmed travellers, women, children, and laborers, calling such actions completely unacceptable.

Bugti emphasized that the direction in which terrorists are taking this war is strongly condemned not only by the entire Baloch political leadership but also by the people of the province, a handout issued by CM's Secretariat said.

Sarfraz Bugti pointed out that associating these actions with Baloch identity is entirely incorrect.

The Baloch people have always upheld their culture, hospitality, and traditions, and such actions have never been part of their history.

He further explained that terrorists attempt to spread fear by making videos and creating panic within a short time. However, the government and security forces are taking effective measures to neutralize these temporary attempts. Bugti assured that good governance and meritocracy would be strengthened in the province.

The chief minister concluded by stressing the importance of achieving peace and development in Balochistan simultaneously, ensuring the continuity of this process is the key to the province’s success.

Federal and provincial ministers, as well as national and provincial assembly members and senators, were also present during the meeting.

