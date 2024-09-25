Terrorists exploiting Baloch women for committing terrorism in Balochistan: Adeela Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), in a successful bid, arrested Adeela Baloch who was being trained to become a suicide bomber from Turbat city of Kech district who revealed that the terrorists were blackmailing Baloch women to trap them for committing terrorism in the province.

Addressing a press conference along with her parents here on Wednesday Adeela Baloch said that she was a nurse by profession and her job was to help people and save precious lives but she was brainwashed by terrorists to commit the opposite of that and become a murderer.

Adeela said she was not the only one who had been led astray by these people, adding that she was brainwashed in such a way that she got ready to become a suicide bomber and didn't even think how many innocent people would lose their lives because of her suicide attack.

“Anti-state elements are misguiding the youth and lured them into joining terrorist groups under false promises. They showed me false hopes of a new and happy life," she explained, adding that once she joined them, she realised that the life in the mountains was nothing but hardship.

Adeela said she went to the mountains to join the terrorists’ groups without telling her family. Adeela further revealed that she wasn’t the only one who was misled by the terrorists.

Other Baloch female youth had been similarly brainwashed, she noted.

She also clarified that “the narrative of Baloch women willingly becoming suicide bombers was untrue. Terrorists blackmail women into this of which I am a victim too".

In a message to Baloch youth, Adeela urged them not to make the same mistake she did. "These actions only lead to destruction. You gain nothing from these activities," she warned, advising young people to inform their parents if they ever encounter such individuals.

The arrested female suicide bomber Adeela Baloch was working as a nurse at Turbat Teaching Hospital at the time of her arrest. The arrest of Adeela Baloch by security forces has been hailed as a significant achievement, showcasing the authorities’ relentless efforts and effective intelligence operations to purge the country from the menace of terrorism.