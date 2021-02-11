UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Fire 5 Rockets From Afghanistan In Bajaur; A Minor Boy Perish: ISPR

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 10:18 PM

Terrorists fire 5 rockets from Afghanistan in Bajaur; a minor boy perish: ISPR

The terrorists on Thursday evening fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Bajaur area martyring a 5-year old minor boy besides injuring seven others including a girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The terrorists on Thursday evening fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Bajaur area martyring a 5-year old minor boy besides injuring seven others including a girl.

In a brief statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: "Today at 1450 hours ,terrorists fired 5 rockets from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector and Sarakai top, Bajaur.

"It added: "A 5 year old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured."

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan ISPR From Top

Recent Stories

Russian National Ice Hocker Team Defeats Finns in ..

1 minute ago

24,290 out of 0.19 million HIV carries in Pakistan ..

1 minute ago

Students seeking admission in LUMHS challenge canc ..

1 minute ago

Treatment to be provided to cancer patients of all ..

1 minute ago

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises Arabi ..

50 minutes ago

US, Yemeni Diplomats Discuss Peace Process Amid Ri ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.