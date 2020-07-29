- Home
Terrorists Fire Raid On Security Forces Across From Bajur Border Post Martyrs Soldier: ISPR
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 10:21 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :A terrorists fire raid on security forces across from border post in Bajur had martyred a soldier of Pakistan Army on Wednesday.
In consequence of the skirmish, Lance Naik Sami Ullah had embraced Shahadat (martyrdom), said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.