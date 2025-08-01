Terrorists' Hideouts Destroyed In Bannu Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A joint search and strike operation by security forces and police in the Miryan area of Bannu was successfully completed on Friday , significantly restoring peace in the region.
According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan, the sanitization operation targeted multiple terrorist hideouts using advanced weaponry. “The operation has been successfully completed.
This will help restore lasting peace in the area,” he told media.
RPO Sajjad Khan further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has equipped the police force with anti-drone guns and thermal imaging weapons to strengthen their capabilities in combating terrorism.
He praised the cooperation between the police and security agencies and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating militancy and securing the lives of citizens across the province.
