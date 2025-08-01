Open Menu

Terrorists' Hideouts Destroyed In Bannu Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Terrorists' hideouts destroyed in Bannu operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A joint search and strike operation by security forces and police in the Miryan area of Bannu was successfully completed on Friday , significantly restoring peace in the region.

According to Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan, the sanitization operation targeted multiple terrorist hideouts using advanced weaponry. “The operation has been successfully completed.

This will help restore lasting peace in the area,” he told media.

RPO Sajjad Khan further stated that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has equipped the police force with anti-drone guns and thermal imaging weapons to strengthen their capabilities in combating terrorism.

He praised the cooperation between the police and security agencies and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating militancy and securing the lives of citizens across the province.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan