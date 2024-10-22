Open Menu

Terrorists Kill Three Laborers In Central Kurram

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Terrorists kill three laborers in Central Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Terrorists on Tuesday killed three laborers in Khoidadkhel area of Central Kurram, police informed.

As per details, laborers working at a coal mine, owned by Mulla Nabi, were attacked by the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of three laborers.

The heartless terrorists killed the laborers by slitting their throats.

Four of the laborers succeeded in fleeing the area upon seeing the terrorists and remained unhurt, police said, adding that the victims belonged to Darra Adam Khel, Kohat.

Area police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

