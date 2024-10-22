Terrorists Kill Three Laborers In Central Kurram
Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Terrorists on Tuesday killed three laborers in Khoidadkhel area of Central Kurram, police informed.
As per details, laborers working at a coal mine, owned by Mulla Nabi, were attacked by the terrorists, resulting in the deaths of three laborers.
The heartless terrorists killed the laborers by slitting their throats.
Four of the laborers succeeded in fleeing the area upon seeing the terrorists and remained unhurt, police said, adding that the victims belonged to Darra Adam Khel, Kohat.
Area police have initiated an investigation into the incident.
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM for immediate relief aid to Palestine, Lebanon through land, aerial routes2 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding dismissal of pleas against amendments2 minutes ago
-
31 booked for damaging sugarcane crop3 minutes ago
-
PM seeks report on surge in polio cases; calls for emergency strategy3 minutes ago
-
Admiral (R) Tasnim for shift in country’s economic ‘center of gravity’ from north to south13 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 426 properties on illegal commercial use22 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio campaign measures22 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police tightens noose around criminals23 minutes ago
-
PFA seals another 4 food outlets, imposing heavy fines23 minutes ago
-
Arslan pays tribute to Bilawal Bhutto on 26th Constitutional Amendment23 minutes ago
-
FDA regularizes services of employees23 minutes ago
-
Pink Ribbon Day marked at Women University to raise breast cancer awareness23 minutes ago