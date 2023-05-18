UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Kill Three Under Custody Accused, One Gunned Down

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Three under custody accused were killed when terrorists fired at the vehicle of Counter Terrorism Team near Eidek Pull in North Waziristan last night.

The police informed on Thursday that an anti-terrorism team and security forces were shifting three hardcore accused involved in various anti-state crimes from Miran Shah to Bannu when terrorists hiding near the Eidek Pull, started firing at the vehicle, killing the accused.

In retaliatory firing by the security forces, one of the terrorists identified as Naheed alias Batoor, son of Sher Gul, resident of Harms, Mir Ali was killed while other terrorists managed to escape the area.

The forces recovered one Kalashnikov, three magazines and 60 cartridges from the scene.

The under custody accused who were killed by the terrorists' firing included Ghazirullah alias Khurasan, resident of Afghanistan, Nighat Ullah, resident of Kaza Madakhel and Jannat Wali alias Zulfiqar alias Torr, resident of Hakeem Khel, Mir Ali.

The killed terrorist was wanted by security forces in various cases of attacks on forces, target killing and other serious nature crimes.

