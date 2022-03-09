Terrorists killed in Regi operation identified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday issued details of the three terrorists killed in an intelligence based operation in Regi area here the other day.

According to CTD, one of the terrorist, named Abdul Wajid alias Ghazi Usman was involved in Kocha Risaldar mosque blast. The CTD further said that terrorist Wajid was also involved in the killing of Sikh herbalist, Satnam Singh and ASI Imtaiz Alam.

It further said that Wajid was directly involved in Kocha Risaldar blast. The second terrorist identified as Muzaffar Shah, alias Khalid was also the mastermind of the bomb blast and target killing.

The CTD said those who were also involved in Kocha Risaldar blast were killed in last night's Operation Silence.

It may be mentioned here that at least 64 mosque goers were killed and nearly 200 injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up during Friday prayer in Kocha Risaldar mosque.