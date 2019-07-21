UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Martyr Six In Two Different Incidents In D.I. Khan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:00 PM

Terrorists martyr six in two different incidents in D.I. Khan

Dera Ismail Khan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st July, 2019) Two bikers martyred 2 police men in indiscriminate firing at a Police Check Post near Kotla Saidan while 4 other people were killed by a Burqa wearing suicider at hospital gate when the injured were being shifted to hospital.

This happened when the policemen were on their routine duty the bikers managed to escape.Security forces have cordoned off the area and started search operation against the terroristsThe Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) said that Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used in the blast.Several people have been injured in the two incidents and they were shifted to CMH.

