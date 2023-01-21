UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Martyr Two Policemen In Charsadda

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 10:23 PM

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Atleast Two policemen were martyred while another was injured in a terrorist attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Charsadda district on Saturday.

According to police officials, the terrorists opened fire at a police checkpost in Dheri Zardad, Charsadda District.

During the attack, three policemen sustained injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital. However, two of them later succumbed to their injuries, while the third was under treatment at the hospital, the police said.

