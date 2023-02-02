Terrorists network behind Peshawar blast found; bomber arrived in police uniform: IGP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari here Thursday said the network of terrorists behind the deadly police lines mosque attack has been found and claimed that the bomber arrived in police uniform riding a motorcycle to target policemen gathered for prayers in the mosque.

Addressing a press conference here, the IGP that the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has been acquired through which it was clearly seen that the suicide bomber was wearing a police uniform, riding a motorcycle and wearing a face mask.

He refuted all the conspiracies that emerged regarding the suicide attack in Peshawar.

The IGP revealed that they had found the network of terrorists behind the attack and reiterated that they would avenge every drop of blood of all the police martyrs.

He said the designs of terrorists would be thwarted with full might with the cooperation of state organisations and police.

At least 103 people mostly policemen were killed and 220 injured in the mosque attack that happened Monday this week in the red zone.