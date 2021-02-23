UrduPoint.com
Terrorists' Network Dismantled In Country: PTI Leader Hamza

Tue 23rd February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Terrorists' network dismantled in country: PTI leader Hamza

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan chapter leader Hamza Khan Nasir on Tuesday said that the security forces had dismantled terrorists' network during operation 'Radd-ul Fsaad' in last four years.

In a statement, he said the entire nation stood by the security forces for the defense of the country and the eradication of terrorism, adding that the security forces conducted more than 300,000 operations during the four years in which more than 353 terrorists were brought to a logical conclusion.

He said the personnel of security forces who had sacrificed their precious lives for maintaining peace were national heroes and their sacrifices would always be remembered.

