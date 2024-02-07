Terrorists Not To Be Allowed To Disrupt Elections: Achakzai
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM
Baluchistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that terrorists would not be allowed to disrupt the general elections
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Baluchistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that terrorists would not be allowed to disrupt the general elections.
While talking to a private news channel, he condemned blasts in Qila Saifullah and Pishin, asserting the country's resolve of preventing the terrorists to derail the electoral process.
The elections would proceed as planned as the caretaker government was fully committed to the process, he added.
The minister said,"The state will not bow down before any terrorist group or organization, rather it will chase them till their complete elimination."
Recent Stories
Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 elections in Rawalpindi, adjoining are ..
PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock
IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader
Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered
Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA
ECP urges public to use official channels for election information
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President
General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-yea ..
Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters
Security beefed up in Islamabad
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-118
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 elections in Rawalpindi, adjoining areas38 minutes ago
-
IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader38 minutes ago
-
Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered58 minutes ago
-
ECP urges public to use official channels for election information58 minutes ago
-
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President58 minutes ago
-
General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-year term58 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters1 hour ago
-
Security beefed up in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-1181 hour ago
-
Interior ministry set up control room to monitor security situation1 hour ago
-
SSWMB finalizes cleaning around 4492 polling stations in Karachi to facilitate voters1 hour ago
-
Mangla dam water level in continual decline as inflows reduce to 4500 cusecs to the reservoir1 hour ago