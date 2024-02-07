Open Menu

Terrorists Not To Be Allowed To Disrupt Elections: Achakzai

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Terrorists not to be allowed to disrupt elections: Achakzai

Baluchistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that terrorists would not be allowed to disrupt the general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Baluchistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that terrorists would not be allowed to disrupt the general elections.

While talking to a private news channel, he condemned blasts in Qila Saifullah and Pishin, asserting the country's resolve of preventing the terrorists to derail the electoral process.

The elections would proceed as planned as the caretaker government was fully committed to the process, he added.

The minister said,"The state will not bow down before any terrorist group or organization, rather it will chase them till their complete elimination."

Related Topics

Terrorist Information Minister Pishin Qila Saifullah Government

Recent Stories

Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 election ..

Security arrangements finalized for Feb 8 elections in Rawalpindi, adjoining are ..

38 minutes ago
 PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestoc ..

PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock

38 minutes ago
 IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

38 minutes ago
 Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

Eight outlaws arrested; drugs, weapons recovered

58 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadiu ..

Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at Gaddafi stadium, NCA

57 minutes ago
 ECP urges public to use official channels for elec ..

ECP urges public to use official channels for election information

58 minutes ago
Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI Pres ..

Social Security Hospital to be expanded: FCCI President

58 minutes ago
 General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to e ..

General Election -2024 : Nation goes to polls to elect representatives for 5-yea ..

58 minutes ago
 Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Paki ..

Germany provides EUR 45 million assistance to Pakistan

58 minutes ago
 ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, ..

ECP sets up complaint desk for women, minorities, physically challenged voters

1 hour ago
 Security beefed up in Islamabad

Security beefed up in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-118

Commissioner inspects RO office in NA-118

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan