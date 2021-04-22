UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Sentenced Fourteen Years Rigorous Punishment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Terrorists sentenced fourteen years rigorous punishment

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) ::An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday awarded sentence of fourteen years 'panel servitude' to two terrorists of banned outfit, said a police source.

According to details, ATC sentenced two terrorists Amar son of Muhammad Khurshid and Sirajuddin son of Muhammad Din for fourteen years rigorous punishment.

The terrorists were associated with a banned militant organization.

One of the terrorist, Amar was reportedly held for suicide attempt. The police had also recovered suicide jacket, explosive materials, rocket launcher from possession of terrorists.

Related Topics

Terrorist Police Suicide From Anti Terrorism Court

Recent Stories

PM says reforms in tax system Govt’s top priorit ..

6 minutes ago

FM pays respects at shrine of Imam Ali Raza (A.S) ..

30 seconds ago

EU looks to sue AstraZeneca over delivery shortfal ..

32 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

33 seconds ago

EU Members Agree on Technical Specifications for F ..

34 seconds ago

4 dead, 803 injured in road accidents across Punja ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.