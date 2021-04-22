Terrorists sentenced fourteen years rigorous punishment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) ::An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Thursday awarded sentence of fourteen years 'panel servitude' to two terrorists of banned outfit, said a police source.

According to details, ATC sentenced two terrorists Amar son of Muhammad Khurshid and Sirajuddin son of Muhammad Din for fourteen years rigorous punishment.

The terrorists were associated with a banned militant organization.

One of the terrorist, Amar was reportedly held for suicide attempt. The police had also recovered suicide jacket, explosive materials, rocket launcher from possession of terrorists.