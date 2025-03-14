Terrorists Targeting Innocent Civilians, Want To Destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti
Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 09:26 PM
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said the terrorist groups like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) are deliberately targeting innocent civilians and wanted to make Pakistan unstable
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Friday said the terrorist groups like Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) are deliberately targeting innocent civilians and wanted to make Pakistan unstable.
Addressing a press conference along with Director General (DG) ISPR, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry here, he strongly condemned the Jafar Express attack and praised the swift action of security forces in rescuing hostages.
He commended the Pakistan army, FC Balochistan, and law enforcement agencies for their courage and efficiency in handling the operation in challenging terrain. "I pay tribute to security forces for the successful operation," he said.
Bugti expressed his gratitude to the international community for standing with Pakistan during this difficult time. He acknowledged the support and solidarity shown by countries including the US, China, Russia, the UK, Iran, Turkey, Jordan, UAE, and Bahrain, as well as the United Nations Secretary-General and the UAE Ambassador. He extended his thanks on behalf of the people of Balochistan, appreciating the global response to the tragic incident.
The Chief Minister condemned the targeting of unarmed passengers, calling the attack an act of terrorism that has no connection with Baloch traditions. He emphasized that Baloch culture values hospitality and respect for human life, and such acts go against these principles.
Bugti said terrorists had dishonoured the Baloch traditions, adding that they wanted to make Pakistan unstable.
Drawing a parallel with extremists who misuse religion to justify their actions, he stated that terrorism under any banner is unjustifiable. "These acts are not about Baloch rights or traditions — they are acts of terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan," he asserted.
Those spreading unrest are mere terrorists who have violated Baloch customs,” said Bugti.Replying to a question, he said that the human rights violations are being carried out by the BLA and other terrorist groups, who are deliberately targeting innocent civilians. He said that passengers are being targeted from buses and killed, stressing that such actions are a blatant violation of human rights.
Replying to another question, Bugti said that Pakistan has consistently extended help to Afghanistan, even during its hard times. Pakistan has given refuge to Afghan refugees, despite facing significant challenges, including the destruction of local businesses.
However, the response we’ve received has been troubling. Attacks are happening right in front of us, particularly in Balochistan, with groups like the BLA receiving support from the Afghanistan.
Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti
