Terrorists To Be Eliminated From Country Soon: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Terrorists to be eliminated from country soon: PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paying tribute to the security forces for carrying out a successful anti-terror operation in Razmak area of North Waziristan, expressed the hope that the terrorists would be eliminated from across the country soon.

"God willing, Khawarij (terrorists) will be completely eradicated from the entire country soon," the prime minister said in a statement who is currently on a five-day visit to the United States to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that the timely action by the security forces led to the killing of eight terrorists in the operation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the protection of lives and properties of the citizens from terrorists was among the government's priorities.

He also reiterated the resolve to continue the war against terrorism till the complete elimination of this menace.

