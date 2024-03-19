Open Menu

Terrorists To Be Given Befitted Reply: Mohsin Naqvi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has said that terrorists who attack on Pakistan will be given a befitted reply

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has said that terrorists who attack on Pakistan will be given a befitted reply.

Talking to the media after appearing for scrutiny of his nomination papers for Senate elections at the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Office on Tuesday, he emphasized that there would be no compromise on terrorism and no one would be allowed to infringe upon the country's sovereignty. He added that no leniency would be shown in this regard.

In response to a question, he stated that illegally residing foreign nationals would be repatriated, and the Federal Investigation Agency would be revamped and strengthened.

To another question about the current wave of terrorism in the country, he affirmed that it would be countered and eliminated at any cost.

Responding to inquiries about social media, he clarified that there are no restrictions on freedom of expression, but it should not be misused. He advocated for the introduction of laws in this regard, mentioning that social media laws were prevalent worldwide.

Regarding his nomination for the Senate elections, Naqvi expressed gratitude to political parties and friends who have nominated him for the Senate.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Attack Senate Punjab Interior Minister Social Media Federal Investigation Agency Media (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Scrutiny concludes for nomination papers of 48 Sen ..

Scrutiny concludes for nomination papers of 48 Senate seats

38 seconds ago
 CM visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s house in T ..

CM visits Capt. Ahmed Badar Shaheed’s house in Talagang

43 seconds ago
 Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president o ..

Syeda Shehla Raza becomes first female president of Pakistan Hockey Federation

11 minutes ago
 Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district

Watchman shot dead near Jamshoro district

12 minutes ago
 Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in ..

Sher Ali for ensuring transparent use of funds in road construction project

23 minutes ago
 Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PM ..

Weather to be dry at day time;cloudy in evening:PMD

23 minutes ago
TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist s ..

TDCP launches plantation drive at Murree tourist spots

23 minutes ago
 BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary ..

BSEK announces result of SSC part II Supplementary exam 2023

23 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq ..

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq pays tribute to col Kashif and ..

25 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

Commerce Minister briefs on tariff reforms

25 minutes ago
 214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package i ..

214,368 poor families to receive Ramadan package in Bahawalnagar district: DC

25 minutes ago
 DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

DIG Larkana takes notice of teacher's murder

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan