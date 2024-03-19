Terrorists to be given befitted reply: Mohsin Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has said that terrorists who attack on Pakistan will be given a befitted reply

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi has said that terrorists who attack on Pakistan will be given a befitted reply.

Talking to the media after appearing for scrutiny of his nomination papers for Senate elections at the Provincial Election Commissioner Punjab Office on Tuesday, he emphasized that there would be no compromise on terrorism and no one would be allowed to infringe upon the country's sovereignty. He added that no leniency would be shown in this regard.

In response to a question, he stated that illegally residing foreign nationals would be repatriated, and the Federal Investigation Agency would be revamped and strengthened.

To another question about the current wave of terrorism in the country, he affirmed that it would be countered and eliminated at any cost.

Responding to inquiries about social media, he clarified that there are no restrictions on freedom of expression, but it should not be misused. He advocated for the introduction of laws in this regard, mentioning that social media laws were prevalent worldwide.

Regarding his nomination for the Senate elections, Naqvi expressed gratitude to political parties and friends who have nominated him for the Senate.