Terrorists to face a befitted response, Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has said that the enemies have attacked Pakistan, now they will face a response. He said that the final list of victims of the Jaffar Train tragedy including dead and wounded will be released soon.

Addressing to a press conference today at Railway Station Saddar, Hanif Abbasi said that decision has been taken at the highest government level to respond to the terrorists with the scale they deserve.

"The kind of game that foreign powers are playing, they have been given a befitting reply. The Zarar Company has proudly raised the name of Pakistan in the world by neutralizing 9 suicide bombers ", he said.

Abbasi highlighted that the world is condemning the action of the terrorist organization, BLA for its heinous crime.

"Women and children were used as shields, but the response of the security forces was accurate and very timely", he added.

The minister said that no one will dare to do such an act in future as a decision has been made at the national level to treat 'them' just as the fight against Khawaraj is taking place in KPK.

"They will be chased in Balochistan in the same way as the Khawaraj are being chased", he said adding that if terrorists hide in Afghanistan, the army will go there and kill them.

It is impossible to allow the lives of youth and women to be played with.

He also condemned those in the country who made jokes about the incident "The black sheep inside the country tried to ridicule this tragedy and the nation recognized those enemy-like people", said the minister while pointing towards political opponents.

Responding to miscellaneous media questions, Abbasi said that the final figure of martyrs and injured in the train tragedy will be released by the government.

He reiterated to bring improvement in national railways. He informed media that concerned quarters have been directed to improve the punctuality of the train, cleanliness, and food quality which would be taken into consideration.

He highlighted that rail cargo facilitation will be taken from Gawadar to Karachi and then to Kohat. Pak Railways will start making profit from rail cargo service.

"IG Railways has been tasked with vigilant and attentive surveillance to stop theft and smuggling of cargo", he said.

The minister informed the media that double-tracking will be done from Karachi to Peshawar along with cargo service. He said that projects for new lines in several cities of the country will be completed this year, and reforms are being made in the railways to speed up the speed of the railways, providing relief to the passengers.