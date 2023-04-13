UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Who Martyred Traffic Cop, Killed By Police

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Terrorists who martyred traffic cop, killed by police

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Two terrorists involved in the killing of a traffic police official in Talash area of Dir Lower were killed by the police during a strike operation, Police informed on Thursday.

During a joint press conference at DPO Office, DPO Dir Lower, Tariq Iqbal, SP CTD, Amjad Khan and DSP Headquarters, Fakhr e Alam told media that the traffic cop, Bakht Zamin was martyred by unknown terrorists at Bajawro Chowk of Talash Bazaar on April 4, last.

The police officers said that it was a challenging case as an innocent traffic police official was martyred for no reason.

The DPO told the media that a thorough investigation of the incident was carried out on modern and scientific lines and it was confirmed that terrorists named Burhan ud Din, a resident of Thana and Hifzullah alias Umar of Alahdhand were involved in this inhuman crime.

On Thursday, the police received information that both terrorists were present in Piswarai area of Talash. The SHO Talash and CTD along with their teams reached the area and surrounded the hideout of the terrorists.

On seeing the police, the terrorists started indiscriminate firing and hurled hand grenades but luckily the police remained unhurt. In retaliation, the police also fired at their target and killed both the terrorists on the scene. Police recovered a hand grenade, mobile phones, two pistols, chargers and a 70cc motorcycle from the scene.

The police officers informed that police were further investigating the case to find out if there were some facilitators involved in this inhuman act.

