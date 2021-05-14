UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Will Never Be Allowed To Disturb Hard Earned Peace Along Western Border Areas: COAS

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday said, the terrorists would never be allowed to disturb the hard earned peace in these areas [of tribal districts of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa along Western Border].

"Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will do whatever it takes till the job is fully accomplished," the Army Chief made these views as he spent second day of Eid with troops deployed on the Western border at Timergara Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The Army Chief was briefed on the security situation and measures being undertaken to ensure effective management of Pak-Afghan international border.

While interacting with troops, the COAS appreciated their vigilance, preparedness and high state of morale.

He paid rich tributes to Shuhada (martyrs) who have rendered supreme sacrifices for defence of the country.

The COAS also lauded the troops for their contribution in aid of civil administration to control the COVID19 pandemic and directed strict adherence to SOPs and precautions in this regard.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood.

