Terrorists with help of RAW trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that terrorist group with the help of RAW was trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed forces are wiping out the terrorists, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan had made success on war against terror, he stated. Commenting on unrest being created by terrorist group entered last night in two areas of Balochistan, he said most of the terrorists had been killed and search for remaining is continuing to hunt them down.

To a question about border fencing, he said there is still need to complete fencing on 20 per cent area. Sheikh Rashid said the terrorists entered from that opening space last night. To another question about talks with Taliban, he said negotiations with Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have ended without success. About the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, he said that the terror group is operating in Afghan territory.