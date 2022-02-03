UrduPoint.com

Terrorists With Help Of RAW Trying To Sabotage Peace In Pakistan: Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2022 | 11:30 PM

Terrorists with help of RAW trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan: Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that terrorist group with the help of RAW was trying to sabotage peace in Pakistan.

Pakistan Armed forces are wiping out the terrorists, he said while talking to a private television channel. Pakistan had made success on war against terror, he stated. Commenting on unrest being created by terrorist group entered last night in two areas of Balochistan, he said most of the terrorists had been killed and search for remaining is continuing to hunt them down.

To a question about border fencing, he said there is still need to complete fencing on 20 per cent area. Sheikh Rashid said the terrorists entered from that opening space last night. To another question about talks with Taliban, he said negotiations with Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have ended without success. About the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan, he said that the terror group is operating in Afghan territory.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Balochistan Rashid Border TV From

Recent Stories

KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicho ..

KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicholson House Bannu

3 minutes ago
 US Claims Russia Plans to Use Fake Attack Video as ..

US Claims Russia Plans to Use Fake Attack Video as Pretext for Ukraine Invasion ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab calls on President Arif Alvi

Governor Punjab calls on President Arif Alvi

3 minutes ago
 China always supported Pakistan on important issue ..

China always supported Pakistan on important issues: Tehmina

3 minutes ago
 Head of DW Moscow Bureau Receives Notification on ..

Head of DW Moscow Bureau Receives Notification on Need to Shut Down Office

3 minutes ago
 France Says Has No Supporting Information on Alleg ..

France Says Has No Supporting Information on Alleged Kiev's Attacks With NATO's ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>