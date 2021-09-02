TESCO has no "Kunda" connections: Senate body told

Senate Standing Committee on Power was apprised on Wednesday that there were 31,649,536 regular electricity connections while 1,389,184 "Kunda" connections in power distribution companies (DISCOs) but surprisingly, no "Kunda" connection were found in Tribal Electric Supply Comapny (TESCO).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Power was apprised on Wednesday that there were 31,649,536 regular electricity connections while 1,389,184 "Kunda" connections in power distribution companies (DISCOs) but surprisingly, no "Kunda" connection were found in Tribal Electric Supply Comapny (TESCO).

The committee which met with Senator Saifullah Abro in the chair discussed agenda items including consideration on the matter referred by the Senate chairman on the power issues at the export processing zone, Risalpur, compliance reports on the recommendations of the committee and "Kunda culture" etcetera.

The Power Division secretary told that the report was prepared through the field formation by the same companies and not from any outside source.

The committee chairman questioned as to why this electricity theft was not being stopped.

The Power Division secretary said the electricity theft was a non- cognizable offence in order to cease it, recommendations had been made time and again that it should be a cognizable offence so that the department concerned could be given security.

The committee chairman emphasized that such an open crime must not be allowed and those responsible to promote the "Kunda culture" must be tracked down.

He sought graphical description on the district wise number of connections and losses in the next meeting.

Regarding Export Procession Zone, Risalpur, the committee was apprised that over a period of three decades, only $150 million revenue had been generated and exports amounting to only $40 million had taken place.

The committee was apprised by the Joint Committee Industrial Zone that from the beginning, the Zone was energized through one electricity feeder and second feeder was added recently by KPEZDMC, but due to fast industrialization in the zone, both feeders were over loaded now. With constant fluctuation, tripping, load shedding and loss of valuable electric equipment losses were taking place, it was further said.

The committee members were apprised that the over 200 industries were jointly running under the umbrella of EPZ, KPEZDMC and PASDEC, which were an earning source for over 10,000 direct families in the region and a source of tax revenue to the government.

It was lamented that no cooperation at the part of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was being extended to the EPZ.

The officials of the PESCO informed the committee that 640 factories had closed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to shortage of electricity.

The officials said a power transformer would be installed by December, 2021 in the region.

The Power Division secretary also informed the committee that connection from the grid station of the Pakistan Stone Development Company (PSDC) would supply electricity to the EPZ according to the regulations until a dedicated grid was installed in the region.

The committee chairman issued direction to the PESCO to solve the matter at its earliest as it was causing a huge loss of millions of Dollars.

He sought report on appointment of NTDC MD and new advertisement for the post of GHCL MD which had been pending long by now.

The secretary informed the committee that the report on the appointment of NTDC MD was awaited by the board of Directors (BoDs) since the Board was newly constituted. the BoDs was the competent authority to deliberate upon the report, he said.

The committee chairman sought report on the new advertisement for the post of GHCL MD in the light of the high court judgment.

The secretary contented that the Board was the final authority for all the legislative and recruitment decisions, under the Companies Act, 2017, after the completion of due process.

The committee chairman observed that the matters pertaining to the appointment of the MD and the new advertisement were being deliberately delayed with mala-fide intentions.

He showed concern that no heed was being paid on the recommendation of the Senate committee.

The committee unanimously observed that the decisions of the BoDs were supreme decision and all other authorities were held worthless over their decision.

The committee chairman with consensus of the members decided to lay the matter of BoDs in the house and hold them responsible to answer their working which had led the power plants efficiency drop from 4574MW to 2168MW.

The secretary informed the committee that the compensation package had also been rightly not approved by the BoDs with retrospective effect.

Taking briefing on the promotion Policy of Engineers from LS-II to highest rank, the committee chairman questioned the appointment of the PEPCO general manager Sagheer Ahmed and directed to submit the full record of the recruitment process of the said official in the next meeting.

The officials of the Power Division informed the committee that the direct induction quota for Jr. Engineer was 70 percent for Fresh BE (Electrical/ Electronics) from recognized university having Pakistan Engineering Council registration and 30 percent promotional quota from amongst the UTS having Graduate Engineering Degree (Electrical and Electronics) 5%, diploma holders 12.5 percent, matriculation UTS 7.5 percent and B Tech (Hons) 5 percent having four years' experience.

Further, it was apprised that the UTS included categories of LS-I/ MRSS/SSO/LFM-1/Test Inspector.

The meeting was attended by senators Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Zeeshan Khanzada, Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai, Sana Jamali, Haji Hidayullah Khan and Bahramand Khan Tangi. Senior officials from the Power Division along with the attached departments were also in attendance.