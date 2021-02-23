TESCO notifies power shut down notice for different areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Tribal Electricity Compenay (PESCO) here Tuesday issued power shut down notice for different areas due to necessary work at 66KV and 132KV Warsak.

According to TESCO, power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 a.m to 03:00 p.

m on February 24 and 25, 2021 for improvement of system.

Areas connected with 11 KV New & Old Machini, 11 KV Parchaway Industry, 11 KV Madina Steel, 11 KV Zamzam Steel, 11 KV Makka Steel, 11 KV Marble City, 11 KV Shaheen Complex, 11 KV Colony and 11 KV Army Garrison will face inconvenience.