TESCO notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Power supply from 66 KV Sadda GSS and Alizai Grid Stations will remain suspended due to necessary maintenance work from 08:00 A.M to 05:00 P.M from October 8 to 25 October, 2021, said a press release issued by Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) here on Thursday.

Areas connected with 11 KV Sadda-I, 11 KV Sadda-II, 11 KV Pir Qayum-I, 11 KV Pir Qayum-II, 11 KV Dogger-I, 11 KV Dogger-II, 11 KV Bagzai and 11 KV Bagzai-II feeders will face inconvenience.