UrduPoint.com

TESCO Notifies Power Shutdown

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:40 PM

TESCO notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Power supply from 66 KV Sadda GSS and Alizai Grid Stations will remain suspended due to necessary maintenance work from 08:00 A.M to 05:00 P.M from October 8 to 25 October, 2021, said a press release issued by Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) here on Thursday.

Areas connected with 11 KV Sadda-I, 11 KV Sadda-II, 11 KV Pir Qayum-I, 11 KV Pir Qayum-II, 11 KV Dogger-I, 11 KV Dogger-II, 11 KV Bagzai and 11 KV Bagzai-II feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Company October From P

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi praises Al Sharqiya Kalba TV employees’ efforts

4 minutes ago
 Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates firs ..

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th leg ..

Sharjah Crown Prince opens SCC session of 10th legislative term

19 minutes ago
 UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2 ..

UAEU Pavilion reveals programming guide for Expo 2020 Dubai

49 minutes ago
 DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, ..

DEWA showcases globally leading projects at WETEX, DSS 2021

49 minutes ago
 UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

UVAS organized Webinar on 'Dengue Awareness’

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.