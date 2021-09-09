UrduPoint.com

TESCO Notifies Power Shutdown For Commercial Feeder

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 4 pm on September 11 to 12 due to necessary repair work at 132KV GSS New Jamrud.

According to TESCO press release issued here on Thursday, areas connected with 11 KV Express commercial feeder, 11KV Jamrud-I,III, 11KV Sur Qamar-I,III, 11KV Old and New Pump House, 11KV Iftikhar Steel, 11KV Irfan Steel, 11KV Miraj Khalid Steel and 11 KV Khalil Steel will face power shutdown.

More Stories From Pakistan

