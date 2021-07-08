TESCO notifies power shutdown for district Mohmand

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) Thursday notified power shutdown for district Mohmand due to necessary maintenance work for system improvement.

According to the notification, the power supply from 66 KV GSS Mamad Gat/Larakai will remain suspended from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

on July 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 24, 25 and 26.

The areas connected with 11 KV Ameen Shah, 11 KV Bara Industrial, 11 KV SA Paper Mill, 11 KV Ghazi Abad-I, 11 KV Ghazi Abad-II, 11 KV Dawaizai, 11 KV Chinare, 11 KV Mamad Gat and 11 KV Cadet College will face inconvenience.

The company has asked the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.