TESCO notifies power shutdown from Bara grid station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV GSS Bara will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on June 05, 06, 09 and 10 due to to necessary work for improvement in system.

Areas connected with 11 KV Ameen Shah, 11 KV New Bara Industrial, 11 KV SA Paper Mill, 11 KV AK Tariq, 11 KV Shahzaib Steel, 11 KV MS Rolling Mill, 11 KV Khyber Foundry, 11 KV Talha Steel, 11 KV Zahir Shah Steel, 11 KV New Aka Khel and 11 KV Kalanga will be face inconvenience, said a press release issued by Tribal Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) on Friday.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The company has asked the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purposes in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.