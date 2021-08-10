UrduPoint.com

TESCO Notifies Power Shutdown In Dera, Tank Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The power supply will remain suspended from 07:00 a.m. to 07:00 p.m. on August 13,2021 for improvement of system due to necessary work at 132KV / 200KV GSS D-I Khan and Kulachi.

According to a press release of TESCO issued here on Tuesday, areas connected with 132KV Tank, 132KV Kulachi, 132KV Daraban, 132KV Wana and 66KV Jandola will be affected due to this work.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work and urged the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.

