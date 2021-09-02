UrduPoint.com

TESCO Notifies Power Shutdown On Various Feeders

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 07:17 PM

TESCO notifies power shutdown on various feeders

Due to necessary maintenance work at 66KV Sadda GSS and Alizai, power supply will remain suspended from 08:00 AM to 05:00 P.M on September 3 to September 10, 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Due to necessary maintenance work at 66KV Sadda GSS and Alizai, power supply will remain suspended from 08:00 AM to 05:00 P.M on September 3 to September 10, 2021.

According to a press release of TESCO issued here on Thursday, areas connected with 11 KV Sadda-I, 11 KV Sadda-II, 11 KV Pir Qayum-I, 11 KV Pir Qayum-II, 11 KV Dogger-I, 11 KV Dogger-II, 11 KV Bagzai and 11 KV Bagzai-II feeders will face inconvenience.

TThe company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.

