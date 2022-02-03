UrduPoint.com

TESCO Notifies Power Suspension At Sadda, Parachinar

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 05:10 PM

TESCO notifies power suspension at Sadda, Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Power supply from 66 KV and 132 KV GSS Sadda and Parachinar will remain suspended due to necessary work on February 4 to 6, 2022 from 08:00 A.M to 05:00 P.M, said a press release issued by the Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) here on Thursday.

It said that areas connected with 11 kV Sadda-I, 11kV Sameer-II, 11 kV Dogar-I, 11 kV Dogar-II, 11 kV Dogar-III, 11 kV Cantt-I, 11 kV Shablan-I, 11kV Shablan-II, 11 kV Kirman-I, 11 kV Kirman-II and 11 kV Zeran will face inconvenience.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work and urged the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Parachinar February From P

Recent Stories

Medical store sealed in sargodha

Medical store sealed in sargodha

9 minutes ago
 President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's ..

President stresses benefiting from Holy Prophet's guidelines on international re ..

9 minutes ago
 EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certi ..

EU Approves Proposal to Extend Digital COVID Certificates for 1 Year Until Summe ..

9 minutes ago
 NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

NIreland leader 'to resign': media reports

10 minutes ago
 Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills ..

Russia to Hold More Than 20 Joint Military Drills With Belarus in 2022 - Defense ..

10 minutes ago
 Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Ga ..

Baku Eyes to Bring TAP Pipeline Supplying Azeri Gas to Europe to Full Capacity - ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>