TESCO notifies power suspension at Sadda, Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Power supply from 66 KV and 132 KV GSS Sadda and Parachinar will remain suspended due to necessary work on February 4 to 6, 2022 from 08:00 A.M to 05:00 P.M, said a press release issued by the Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) here on Thursday.

It said that areas connected with 11 kV Sadda-I, 11kV Sameer-II, 11 kV Dogar-I, 11 kV Dogar-II, 11 kV Dogar-III, 11 kV Cantt-I, 11 kV Shablan-I, 11kV Shablan-II, 11 kV Kirman-I, 11 kV Kirman-II and 11 kV Zeran will face inconvenience.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work and urged the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.