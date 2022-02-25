UrduPoint.com

TESCO Notifies Power Suspension For District Kurram

Published February 25, 2022

TESCO notifies power suspension for district Kurram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Power supply from 132 KV GSS Gurguri will remain suspended on March 26-28 from 10:30a.m to 4:30p.m due to necessary work for improvement of system, said a press release issued by Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) here on Friday.

Areas connected with 132 kV Gurguri GSS, 132 kV Tall GSS, 132kV Parachinar, 132 kV Ali Zai GSS and 132 kV Sadda will be affected due to this work.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work and asked the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.

>