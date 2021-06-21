UrduPoint.com
TESCO Notifies Power Suspension From Bara Grid Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:34 PM

TESCO notifies power suspension from Bara grid station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Power supply from 132 KV GSS Bara will remain suspended due to necessary maintenance work on June 22, 23 & 24, 2021 from 07:00 A.M to 01:00 P.M, said a press release issued by Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) here on Monday.

It said that areas connected with 11 KV Ameen Shah, 11 KV Bara Industrial, 11 KV SA Paper Mill, 11 KV AK Tariq, 11 KV Shahzeb Steel, 11 KV MS Rolling Mill, 11 KV Khyber Foundry, 11 KV Talha Steel, 11 KV Zahir Shah Steel, 11 KV Old Karigar, 11 KV New Karigar, 11 KV New Aka Khel and 11 KV Kalanga will face inconvenience.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work and has appealed consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.

