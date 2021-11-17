UrduPoint.com

TESCO Notifies Power Suspension In Bara

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 06:18 PM

TESCO notifies power suspension in Bara

Power supply will remain suspended from 9:00am to 01:00pm on Friday (November 19, 2021) due to necessary maintenance work at 132KV GSS Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 9:00am to 01:00pm on Friday (November 19, 2021) due to necessary maintenance work at 132KV GSS Bara, According to a press release of TESCO issued here on Wednesday, areas connected with 11 KV Ameen Shah, 11 KV Bara Industrial, 11 KV SA Paper Mill, 11 KV AK Tariq, 11 KV Shahzeb Steel, 11 KV MS Rolling Mill, 11 KV Khyber Foundry, 11 KV Talha Steel, 11 KV Zahir Shah Steel, 11 KV Old Karigar, 11 KV New Karigar, 11 KV New Aka Khel and 11 KV Kalanga will face inconvenience.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work. The company has urged the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.

