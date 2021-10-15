UrduPoint.com

Tesco Notifies Power Suspension Schedule

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The Tribal Electric Supply Company (Tesco) on Friday notified that due to necessary work at 132KV Ghallani GSS, power supply will remain suspended from 09:00 a.m. to 04:00 p.m. on October 16 and 17 for improvement of the system.

According to a statement of Tesco, areas connected with 11 KV Yousaf Khel, 11 KV Shati Khel, 11 KV Ekka Ghundi-II, 11 KV Mohmand Steel Furnace, 11 KV DHQ Hospital, 11 KV Gandhab Industry and 11 KV Water Supply scheme (DWSS) feeders will be affected due to the maintenance work The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.

