TESCO removes 327 illegal connections; Recover around one mln from defaulters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) In an ongoing crackdown against the power pilferers the Tribal Areas Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) has so far removed 327 illegal connections and lodged FIRs against 257 accused of power theft.

The spokesman of TESCO said here Monday that during the crackdown against electricity defaulters over Rs 950,000 were collected while over Rs 600,000 fine was imposed on pilferers.

He said that TESCO were conducting joint operations in collaboration with the district administration in the entire region.