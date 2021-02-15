UrduPoint.com
Tesco To Suspend Power Supply Due To Maintenance Work

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:24 PM

The Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :The Tribal Areas Electric Supply Company (Tesco) will suspend power supply to various areas due to necessary maintenance work.

The company's spokesman said that power supply will remain suspended from 10:00 AM to 14:00 PM on February 17 for improvement of the system.

Due to necessary work at 132KV GSS TANK (TNK-5 & 9), he said power supply would remain suspended from 132KV GSS Hayatabad (HTD) and 132KV GSS Hayatabad (HTD-3) on February 25 and 27 from 09:00 AM to 16:00 PM.

Areas connected with 132KV GSS TANK (TNK-5 & 9) and 132KV GSS Hayatabad (HTD & HTD-3) would also be affected due to maintenance work, he added.

The company has regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.

The company has asked the consumers to utilize electricity only for lighting purposes in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.

