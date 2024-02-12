KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori attended the celebrations on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution in Islamabad.

On the occasion, Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam welcomed the Sindh Governor, said a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Governor here on Monday.

The Governor also cut the cake with the Iranian Ambassador.