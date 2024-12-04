Open Menu

Tessori Condoles Death Of Admiral (R) Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Tessori condoles death of Admiral (R) Yastur-ul-Haq Malik

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Yastur-ul-Haq Malik.

In his condolence statement, the Sindh Governor said that the services of the deceased for the defence and security of the country were unforgettable.

Kamran Khan Tessori also prayed for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the bereaved family.

