Open Menu

Tessori Expresses Condolence On Demise Of Over 230 People In Ethiopian Landslide

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Tessori expresses condolence on demise of over 230 people in Ethiopian landslide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday visited the Ethiopian embassy to express condolence on demise of over 230 people in landslide incident, in Gofa Zone of the Southern part of Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at the embassy, Special Envoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula, received the Governor Sindh.

The Governor Sindh expressed solidarity with the government and people of Ethiopia over the tragic incident and sympathized with the bereaved families.

He expressed his support and commitment to jointly work with the government of Ethiopia in addressing the climate change issues.

Ambassador Jemal Beker briefed the governor about relief and rescue efforts of the government of the Ethiopia being carried out for permanent relocation of the affected persons in sustainable manner.

The ambassador also highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative of Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed which was aimed at combating climate challenges and ensuring food security in the country and region as well.

He informed the Governor that Ethiopia had planted more than 40 billion seedlings of indigenous plants of fruits, vegetable and animal feed in the last four years through massive mobilization of the masses.

Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed his commitment to work with the Government of Pakistan for addressing the climate change issues through joint initiatives under the Green Legacy Initiative.

The matters of mutual interests including bilateral and multilateral cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Governor Ethiopia Government Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

45 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

10 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

10 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

10 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

10 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

10 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

10 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

10 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

11 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

11 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan