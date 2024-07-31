Tessori expresses condolence on demise of over 230 people in Ethiopian landslide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday visited the Ethiopian embassy to express condolence on demise of over 230 people in landslide incident, in Gofa Zone of the Southern part of Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at the embassy, Special Envoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula, received the Governor Sindh.

The Governor Sindh expressed solidarity with the government and people of Ethiopia over the tragic incident and sympathized with the bereaved families.

He expressed his support and commitment to jointly work with the government of Ethiopia in addressing the climate change issues.

Ambassador Jemal Beker briefed the governor about relief and rescue efforts of the government of the Ethiopia being carried out for permanent relocation of the affected persons in sustainable manner.

The ambassador also highlighted the Green Legacy Initiative of Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed which was aimed at combating climate challenges and ensuring food security in the country and region as well.

He informed the Governor that Ethiopia had planted more than 40 billion seedlings of indigenous plants of fruits, vegetable and animal feed in the last four years through massive mobilization of the masses.

Ambassador Jemal Beker expressed his commitment to work with the Government of Pakistan for addressing the climate change issues through joint initiatives under the Green Legacy Initiative.

The matters of mutual interests including bilateral and multilateral cooperation also came under discussion during the meeting.