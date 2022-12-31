Tessori for promotion of higher education

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday said that the promotion of higher education is the need of the hour.

"Medical graduates should spare no effort in the service of humanity. I will try that Karachi Medical and Dental College gets the status of a university. A medical college will also be established in Hyderabad," the Administrator said this while addressing the eighth convocation of Karachi Medical and Dental College here.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Principal KMDC Professor Dr. Nargis Anjum, Vice Chancellors of various universities and other prominent personalities were also present.

During the convocation, Sindh Governor distributed degrees and medals to the MBBS and BDS students of Karachi Medical and Dental College and congratulated them.

He said that the quality of education has been maintained since its establishment due to which it is considered as one of the best medical colleges of the country.

Tessori asked the students to keep abreast of modern research in the field of medicine, to have constant access to the research and its results at the international level and to continuously improve their professional standards.

"We need doctors who believe in serving humanity in letter and spirit," he added.

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman said in his address that treatment is a basic need of human beings and there is a dire need for competent doctors in Pakistan.

He said that doctors of Karachi Medical and Dental College have always provided excellent services adding that it is the only medical college in Pakistan under a local body.

Dr Syed Saifur Rehman said that in the 8th convocation of KMDC, more than 500 students were awarded MBBS and BDS degrees.

He said that the event is very memorable for the students and their parents. Medical students should serve the people as it is not just a profession but also a great cause.