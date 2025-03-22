Open Menu

Tessori Gives Assent To Criminal Prosecution Amendment Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Tessori gives assent to Criminal Prosecution amendment bill

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday approved the Criminal Prosecution Act -Amendment Bill.

After the approval of the Governor Sindh, the Criminal Prosecution Act Amendment Bill comes into effect immediately, a Governor House communique said.

The Sindh Assembly has approved the Sindh Criminal Prosecution Service Amendment Act 2025.

Important amendments were made to the Criminal Prosecution Act in the Sindh Assembly. Through this bill, the Sindh government has introduced new principles of criminal prosecution.

Under the amendment, prosecutors and all other members will work under the Prosecutor General.

