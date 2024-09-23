Open Menu

Tessori Greets Saudi Royal Family, People On 94th National Day

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Monday extended greetings to the royal family as well as people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the 94th National Day.

Expressing best wishes for the Saudi royal family, Governor Tessori said that the whole Muslim world had a religious and spiritual bond with Saudi Arabia.

He said that the strong relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were based on mutual respect to each other.

Saudi Arabia always proudly supported Pakistan in difficult moments, and the Pakistani nation highly appreciated that, he added.

