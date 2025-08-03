Tessori hosts luncheon for Journalists to commemorate PFUJ 75th anniversary at Governor House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori hosted a luncheon for the Journalists at Governor House Karachi to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ). The event was attended by prominent journalists from across the country. Federal Minister Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior central leaders of MQM Pakistan Anis Qaimkhani, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Aminul Haq and others were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori described journalism as a sacred profession, stating that the pursuit of truth and voicing the concerns of the public are the core responsibilities of media professionals. He emphasized the media’s vital role in strengthening democracy, promoting social justice, and advancing national development.

Governor Kamran Tessori further stated that the Governor House, once reserved for the elite, has now been opened to the public in the spirit of public service. Highlighting Karachi’s importance, he said, “This city is not only the largest in Pakistan but also the economic lifeline of the nation.

Its ports, industries, trade activities, and unmatched talent make Karachi the engine of Pakistan’s economic progress. Without its stability and prosperity, national development is incomplete.”

President Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), Tahir Hassan, lauded the Governor’s public welfare initiatives, calling him a model leader for other provinces. PFUJ General Secretary Arshad Ansari praised the decision to open the Governor House to the public and conferred upon Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori the title of “People’s Governor.”

Senior MQM leader Dr. Farooq Sattar commended PFUJ’s ongoing efforts for the welfare of journalists, calling them exemplary.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt expressed hope that Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori would support initiatives to provide journalists with modern IT and digital skills training, enabling them to keep pace with the evolving media landscape. He also appreciated the IT classes launched under the Governor Sindh’s leadership and expressed a desire that similar opportunities be made available to the journalist community.