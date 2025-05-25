Open Menu

Tessori Visits Shaheed Sq Ldr Usman Yousuf’s Home, Pays Homage To His Sacrifice For Country’s Defence

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Tessori visits Shaheed Sq Ldr Usman Yousuf’s home, pays homage to his sacrifice for country’s defence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori visited the home of Shaheed Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf here on Sunday to offer condolences to his family.

The governor offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed for his high ranks in Jannah.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Governor Tessori paid homage to Shaheed Usman saying that he had sacrificed his life for the defence of the motherland.

He said the entire nation was proud of its martyrs and stood united behind the armed forces.

“Pakistan gave a strong and befitting reply to Indian aggression,” he said, adding, “It was not only the Pakistan Army that faced the enemy bravely but also the whole nation which supported them fully.”

Governor Tessori lauded the bravery of Shaheed Usman Yousuf and said his whole family had served in the military.

“We are all united to protect our homeland,” he added.

He also criticized the Indian media, saying it spread fabricated news during the conflict. “India has not presented any proof regarding (its baseless allegation of Pakistan’s involvement) the Pahalgam incident.

The Indian media kept lying, while Pakistan’s media exposed them by highlighting the truth, he added.

He said the Pakistan Armed Forces were fully capable and strong enough as evident from the Pakistan Air Force which shattered India’s false pride in having the latest defence technology. Likewise, the enemy could not dare for any misadventure on the sea front as the Pakistan Navy was also fully prepared, he added.

Tessori thanked the friendly countries which played a role in helping to ease tensions.

“Pakistan is now on the road to economic development,” he concluded.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed to embark on official visit to Oman leading high level deleg ..

16 minutes ago
 PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway again ..

PSL 10 final: Gladiators’ batting underway against Lahore Qalandars

59 minutes ago
 Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championshi ..

Fourth UAE National Mixed Martial Arts Championship concludes in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Mala ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler arrives Malaysia to participate in GCC-ASE ..

1 hour ago
 UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Fem ..

UAE sprinter Maryam Karim wins Best Asian U-18 Female Athlete Award

2 hours ago
 ICCROM launches second phase of online training co ..

ICCROM launches second phase of online training course on structural conservatio ..

2 hours ago
On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi a ..

On behalf of UAE’s President, Thani Al Zeyoudi attends inauguration of Preside ..

2 hours ago
 Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah of ..

Internationalstudy led by University of Sharjah offers new hope for cancer patie ..

2 hours ago
 Zayed International Foundation for Environment ope ..

Zayed International Foundation for Environment opens Environmental Art Exhibitio ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders ..

Arab Parliament Speaker congratulates Gulf leaders on GCC 44th anniversary

3 hours ago
 Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation cerem ..

Salem Al Qasimi attends SEA's 3rd graduation ceremony

3 hours ago
 Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Commun ..

Over 3,000 runners participate in 'One Run' Community Race

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan