Test Conducted For Int'l Law Enforcement Officer Scholarship Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police were continuously taking steps to further improve the professional training and capacity-building of police officers.
According to a public relations officer, the IGP has initiated a series of measures to enhance the professional training and skill development of Islamabad Police officers.
He said that, as part of these initiatives, DIG Training and Commandant Capital Police College, Shakir Hussain Dawar, and DIG Headquarters, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, conducted interviews at the Central Police Office for police officers seeking higher education under the International Law Enforcement Officers Scholarship Program provided by the People's Republic of China.
Subsequently, the successful candidates will be selected after meeting the scholarship criteria and completing the exam and interview stages.
As per the orders of IGP Islamabad, all these stages will be completed on merit and transparency to ensure deserving and capable officers will not be deprived of their right.
Under this scholarship program, Islamabad Police officers will go to China to pursue higher education. During this educational period, police officers will acquire higher education as well as expertise in modern policing. All educational expenses will be borne by the government of China.
Morover, the eligible officers of Islamabad Police had submitted their applications for this scholarship program, which will be subjected to a departmental examination on complete merit and transparency, and successful candidates will be selected for the scholarship program after the interview and issued departmental NOCs.
Recent Stories
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed
PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public
Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Assembly approves 41 demands for grant30 minutes ago
-
Conducive environment, stability vital to bring investment: Sherry Rehman30 minutes ago
-
KP Governor grieved over killing of 9 persons at Badabair40 minutes ago
-
Azm-e-Istahkam continuation of NAP: Minister50 minutes ago
-
Man kills niece in Jahanian50 minutes ago
-
GB CM seeks Federal Govt's help in overcoming power crisis50 minutes ago
-
Resident sought court's help to stop generator polluting flat1 hour ago
-
Korean scientist, ambassador calls on FS1 hour ago
-
Additional FS underlines significance of regional connectivity1 hour ago
-
SC adjourns SIC's reserved seats case till June 271 hour ago
-
SBCA sealed buildings for unapproved, unauthorized construction2 hours ago
-
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict2 hours ago