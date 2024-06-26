(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police were continuously taking steps to further improve the professional training and capacity-building of police officers.

According to a public relations officer, the IGP has initiated a series of measures to enhance the professional training and skill development of Islamabad Police officers.

He said that, as part of these initiatives, DIG Training and Commandant Capital Police College, Shakir Hussain Dawar, and DIG Headquarters, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, conducted interviews at the Central Police Office for police officers seeking higher education under the International Law Enforcement Officers Scholarship Program provided by the People's Republic of China.

Subsequently, the successful candidates will be selected after meeting the scholarship criteria and completing the exam and interview stages.

As per the orders of IGP Islamabad, all these stages will be completed on merit and transparency to ensure deserving and capable officers will not be deprived of their right.

Under this scholarship program, Islamabad Police officers will go to China to pursue higher education. During this educational period, police officers will acquire higher education as well as expertise in modern policing. All educational expenses will be borne by the government of China.

Morover, the eligible officers of Islamabad Police had submitted their applications for this scholarship program, which will be subjected to a departmental examination on complete merit and transparency, and successful candidates will be selected for the scholarship program after the interview and issued departmental NOCs.